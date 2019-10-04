Small businesses form the backbone of the global economy. A report published by U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) shows that there are over 30 million small businesses in the country. Over half a million small businesses start every month.



With the shift towards eCommerce over the last few years, most entrepreneurs now have online stores. In 2018 alone, online retail sales reached 501 billion US dollars. These are the numbers luring small business owners to the online platform.



However, in a rush to cash in on growing online shoppers, these businesses make critical blunders which compromise their survival.



If you plan to start an online venture, this guide highlights some of the pitfalls to avoid for your business.

