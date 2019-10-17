27
Vote
0 Comment
The Internet of Things IoT aims to make human lives easier, more productive and efficient. It encourages the smart usage of energy sources and aims to enhance productivity by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). However, in 2019, the advancements even though they have been significant seems somewhat lacking. What is it that is holding it back to take effect?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company