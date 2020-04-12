Targeted marketing tends to produce results that less-specific alternatives cannot match. There are plenty of ways to target particular audiences today, many of which have only become available fairly recently.



While it can certainly pay to target particular demographics, using geographic location often ends up being the best way to focus a marketing push. Advanced geotargeting tools have made this an especially accessible and flexible option.



There are, in fact, several particularly powerful ways to leverage geotargeting that regularly end up being well-suited to common situations. Become familiar with the following three ways to work geotargeting into your own campaigns and you will become an even more effective marketer.

