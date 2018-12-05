There are several tips you can apply to improve SEO of your facebook page.



Just like your website page, you need to improve the on page and Off Page SEO of your Facebook page so that it can rank high on search engines from where you can generate traffic.



Not all tactics you can apply can work well in improving the SEO, you need to go for only proven tactics which can work well in improving your Facebook page ranking.



Ideally You should only focus on white hat tactics which will improve the ranking and assure you sustainability. Some of the benefits you enjoy after you manage to improve the search engine ranking of your Facebook page include increase in traffic which will reflect positively on the conversion rate.

