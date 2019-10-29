Running a small business requires entrepreneurs to put on different hats and deal with a variety of business functions. These include, for example, financial management, marketing, sales, personnel management and product development.

But you also must keep a watchful eye on trends. They can change the way your company operates. As a result, powerful marketplace trends can jeopardize your entire organization.



Fortunately, technology has arrived to ease the burden brought about by these challenges. Check out these seven trends that are bound to impact small businesses in 2020. And see these seven tools to help you to meet the challenge that each trend poses.

