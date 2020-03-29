30
Vote
1 Comment

The Cost of Planning a Networking Event

The Cost of Planning a Networking Event - https://bizsmallbiz.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://bizsmallbiz.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on March 29, 2020 11:36 am
Networking events offer numerous benefits for businesses — but is the initial outlay worth it? Whether its tradeshows or seminars, networking events give you the space and opportunity to mix with other like-minded professionals and meet potential customers. They help to build relationships and generate new business leads, while raising your company’s profile in the process.

Clearly, there are many advantages that can be gained through hosting a networking event but when every penny counts, can you justify the expense?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Erik: Interesting to see the ratio of coffee versus tea drinkers at a networking event! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company