18
Vote
1 Comment

Top Three Ways to Develop a Growth Mindset

Top Three Ways to Develop a Growth Mindset - http://bizsmallbiz.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://bizsmallbiz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 1, 2019 11:10 am
J.K Rowling is a highly-successful author who penned the seven-book Harry Potter series that captured the hearts of readers all over the world. But success did not come easy for her. She had to go through twelve rejections before her first novel was published.

What propelled her to success is her growth mindset. There are other inspiring quotes about growth mindset that can motivate anyone who wants to achieve success in life. These quotes serve as a guiding light as you shift to a growth mindset.

If you want to reach greater heights in your career, business, community work, or even parenting, it is best to adopt a growth mindset.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Erik: Thanks for sharing this thoughtful piece on how to develop a growth mindset. Do you have a favorite book on this topic?

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company