J.K Rowling is a highly-successful author who penned the seven-book Harry Potter series that captured the hearts of readers all over the world. But success did not come easy for her. She had to go through twelve rejections before her first novel was published.



What propelled her to success is her growth mindset. There are other inspiring quotes about growth mindset that can motivate anyone who wants to achieve success in life. These quotes serve as a guiding light as you shift to a growth mindset.



If you want to reach greater heights in your career, business, community work, or even parenting, it is best to adopt a growth mindset.

