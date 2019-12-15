If you run a website or blog, chances are you’ve been hearing a little about Google’s new image format, WebP.



While most developers are just starting to make a buzz about it, WebP has actually been around since 2010.



So what makes it such a big deal now?



Well, since Google has implemented their mobile-first indexing strategy, making your site as fast, smooth and mobile-friendly has become ultra-critical for SEO, even more than before – and one of the best ways to make your site feather light even with large, beautiful images is… you guessed it, WebP.

