If you run a website or blog, chances are you’ve been hearing a little about Google’s new image format, WebP.
While most developers are just starting to make a buzz about it, WebP has actually been around since 2010.
So what makes it such a big deal now?
Well, since Google has implemented their mobile-first indexing strategy, making your site as fast, smooth and mobile-friendly has become ultra-critical for SEO, even more than before – and one of the best ways to make your site feather light even with large, beautiful images is… you guessed it, WebP.
Why is Google's New Image Format WebP So Critical to SEO?
