Banish the daily grind, stressful commute, and arguments over air-con. Read this article to discover the real benefits of remote working that your boss won't be able to say no to.


Written by pvariel
2 hours 34 minutes ago

Hey, Martin, what an interesting question! :-)

I am sure you mean it! LOL

Take Care

BeSafe

BeHealthy And BeAtHome BAH... No F.... Here. LOL

~ Phil
Written by pvariel
2 hours 36 minutes ago

Hi Kristie,

This is indeed a timely post for all who are working from home.

Yes, the remote working benefits are more and many top companies around the world are already implemented this concept taking the wonderful benefits it brings in. Indeed it is well proved that both parties are equally satisfied with the theory of WFH.

As you very well put it in the intro, "yes, your BOSS too like this"

I am so glad to note that this post will be mentioned in a post I worte on this subject. I will update that by adding this post references.

Thanks a lot.

Keep sharing.

All Good Wishes.

Have a great time of Remote working. BeSafe BeHealthy.

~ Philip
Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

What does the WFH acronym stand for? ;) "What F... Heck"?
