As the saying "first impression matters," so does the First day of an employee. It's a vital part of the onboarding process. Read 10 to-dos before the employee's first day.
HR’s Guide to Pre-Boarding: 10 To-dos before an employee’s first dayPosted by zolachupik under Human Resources
From https://beamfox.io 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on May 15, 2020 10:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
48 minutes ago
[Moderator's note: removed link. ^ML]