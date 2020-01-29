Social media has blurred the lines between the personal and work lives of employees. And as more businesses look into the profiles of their potential hires and also employees, what are the implications.
A new survey from WhoIsHostingThis? reveals more than 1 in 5 or 22% of people in a hiring position have denied someone a job due to their online content. This includes everything from images and texts to videos and audio recordings.
1 in 5 Employers Have Denied a Job Due to Person's Social Media Profile
From https://smallbiztrends.com
