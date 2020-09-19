16
Vote
0 Comment
ATS or an Applicant Tracking System is software designed to simplify your recruiting task for vacant job positions of your company. Such a system minimizes your recruiting efforts by sorting resumes, creating candidate’s data into a searchable database based on your preferred criteria.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company