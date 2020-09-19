ATS or an Applicant Tracking System is software designed to simplify your recruiting task for vacant job positions of your company. Such a system minimizes your recruiting efforts by sorting resumes, creating candidate’s data into a searchable database based on your preferred criteria.
13 Best Application Tracking Systems for Small Companies
From https://content.wisestep.com 3 days ago
