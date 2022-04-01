The greeting “Dear Sir or Madam” sounds like a formal way to begin a business letter or business email. Though, in today’s business world, the use of this salutation or greeting is considered poor business etiquette.
15+ Alternatives to "Dear Sir or Madam" and Appropriate UsePosted by zolachupik under Human Resources
From https://www.algrim.co 4 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on April 1, 2022 11:21 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments