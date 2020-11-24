Covid-19 affects all spheres of life. Therefore, the business work environment is not an exception. Most of the companies started work from home that helps in saving business, employees, and the economy.



During this pandemic, the situation becomes more challenging for the Human Resource Department. They need to manage employees and business expectations while working from home. Even the new staff hiring, training, and placements look like a next-level challenge.



Therefore, seeking help from outside agencies like HR consultants is highly trending. Human resources Consultants are experts in IT, sales, Marketing, Finance, Accounting, and of course in managing personnel. Let’s know more about the role of an HR consultant:

