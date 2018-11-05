When employees have high absenteeism levels and low morale, your company will likely suffer from a loss of profits, high staff turnover rates and reduced operational efficiencies. Don’t forget as well that you’ll need to cover the costs of additional training and investing in recruitment processes because of these issues.



Join leading indoor skiing attraction Chill Factore, where employers can book fun and inclusive team-building activities, as they detail why businesses should be concerned if their workforce is filled with staff members who are unhappy…

