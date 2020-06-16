There are a few factors that influence a person’s productivity. However, nothing is more important than an individual’s work environment. This can affect a worker’s decision-making abilities and health.



The work environment that has been created for a person or that they are in each day is crucial. In business, everything is optimized. Part of this optimization should include making sure an individual’s work conditions and environment are optimized to boost overall productivity levels. It’s important to note, this environment preparation doesn’t have to be an overly difficult chore, but it will take some action.

