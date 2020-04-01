What is the first thing you do when your company starts growing? Move to a more convenient location, or increase your production? Invest in additional marketing? Buy yourself a yacht? Sure, apart from the last one, these are some commendable ideas. But, none of them would be possible to implement without the right amount of qualified staff in your team.



So, let me start from the top. What is the very first thing you do when your company starts growing? Naturally, you bring more people on board, in order to support that growth and help you continue on the same path. Nevertheless, this is easier said than done.

