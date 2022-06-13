25% of employees are at risk of leaving their job this month due to unhappiness at work.
Not taking into consideration the financial, labor, and time resources required to replace a single employee, what would it cost to lose 1/4th of your workforce right now?
How to Keep Your Flight-Risk Employees From Taking Off
