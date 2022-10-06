Professional development is an element of the employee experience that can often go overlooked. Access to opportunities for learning and development (L&D) is traditionally organized on an ad hoc basis. This means companies may not have a clearly structured employee development plan or access to metrics for growth tracking. Culture Amp data shows that employees who don’t have access to meaningful L&D opportunities are two times more likely to leave an organization within a year.
HR’s complete guide to employee developmentPosted by Ihya1324 under Human Resources
From https://www.cultureamp.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on October 6, 2022 10:45 am
