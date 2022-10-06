17
Vote
0 Comment

HR’s complete guide to employee development

HR’s complete guide to employee development - https://www.cultureamp.com Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Human Resources
From https://www.cultureamp.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on October 6, 2022 10:45 am
Professional development is an element of the employee experience that can often go overlooked. Access to opportunities for learning and development (L&D) is traditionally organized on an ad hoc basis. This means companies may not have a clearly structured employee development plan or access to metrics for growth tracking. Culture Amp data shows that employees who don’t have access to meaningful L&D opportunities are two times more likely to leave an organization within a year.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company