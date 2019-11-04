Great leadership is like electricity.
Without study, it’s a one-shot, lightning-in-a-bottle event. However, with a solid theory to explain how it works and how to harness it, you can use it to power your team like a well-oiled machine.
Leadership Theories: How to Be the Perfect Leader for Your TeamPosted by Liz_062 under Human Resources
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on November 4, 2019 5:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments