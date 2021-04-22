Learn how to overcome the 3 top challenges when managing a remote workforce today as many people are working from home and on their own.



Managing a remote workforce is not easy today. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, approximately 1 in 4 American workers were already working from home.



Today, the International Data Corporation estimates that as much as 72 percent of the American workforce is working remotely as a result of the pandemic. This has eased the burden of losing employees during a health and economic crisis.

