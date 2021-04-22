Learn how to overcome the 3 top challenges when managing a remote workforce today as many people are working from home and on their own.
Managing a remote workforce is not easy today. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, approximately 1 in 4 American workers were already working from home.
Today, the International Data Corporation estimates that as much as 72 percent of the American workforce is working remotely as a result of the pandemic. This has eased the burden of losing employees during a health and economic crisis.
Managing a Remote Workforce With 3 Top Challenges TodayPosted by Inspiretothrive under Human Resources
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on April 22, 2021 9:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments