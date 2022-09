This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Is a shorter 4-day working week a good idea? Find out all the possible advantages and disadvantages right here.

Posted by AngelBiz under Human Resources

by: businessluv on September 17, 2022 1:29 pm

From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 3 days ago

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!