Remote work isn’t a new concept. Telecommunications has been around since the 1980s when the internet was first utilized for business purposes. However, it wasn’t until the 2000s when in-home internet was popularized that remote work started to take off.


Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

They are not allowed now Lyeum with the restrictions. Maybe once they ease up. But also many fear going to work in the United States cities right now.
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

I understand the fear and I have heard about the restrictions. I am glad that I can work on long-distance. We will see what will happen in the near future. Take care and be safe!

Talk soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

Interesting, some friends I have can't wait to go back to their offices and others never want to go back and deal with the traffic, etc.
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: How about adapting the behavior of office work? Maybe being at the office for celebrations, and physical team activities?
Latest Comments
