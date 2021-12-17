Of all the human experiences we get to have, being in the presence of, or achieving, excellence in its true form, is one of the most inspiring of all.



As leaders, we have the responsibility to and are paid to, recognize, promote, and achieve excellence, both in ourselves and in others.



To that end we create countless mission statements and corporate communications that promise to deliver it; state our dedication to it and call forth all employees to exemplify it. Then we set out to achieve it.



But we have a problem. No one can definitively define "excellence".



The word "excellence" is subjective and relative.

