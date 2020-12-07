It meant increased family time, and it put a pause on commuting, which is still pricey, even if it isn’t stressful. There was more downtime at home and far less money spent on work attire—I recently discovered cobwebs in my work clothes drawer. Since the onslaught of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of employees who prefer to work from home rather than the office.
What Does Working From Home Mean for the Post-Pandemic Reality?Posted by Ihya1324 under Human Resources
From https://www.elephantjournal.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 7, 2020 7:46 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments