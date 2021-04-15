The role of HR teams – and even the name – has evolved quite a bit over the years, though its reputation hasn’t been quite so quick to keep up. People Teams, as all the start-ups are calling it these days, still have a vital role to play in the structure and organization of a company, though.
When You Need an HR Team and How to Build One EffectivelyPosted by shatekpatrick under Human Resources
From https://www.process.st 1 day 18 hours ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on April 15, 2021 3:29 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments