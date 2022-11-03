“Hiring is one of the most important tasks”, “hiring is one of the hardest parts of startups” are two classic startup cliches. Yet we seem to delay bringing experts into this role. US startups don’t seem to fall into this trap as much, perhaps due to the conservative nature of European startups.
Why you should hire a talent person earlier than you thinkPosted by kahlua16 under Human Resources
From https://zinc.work 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on November 3, 2022 9:48 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments