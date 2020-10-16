GDPR implementation is applicable for small businesses as well as for big corporations. Companies that have more than 250 employees are subject to the law. And even companies that have less than 250 employees and process personal information also need to comply.



A business needs to have a data protection officer (DPO) an information management consultant and specific procedures for cases of leakage. Although it might be more challenging for a smaller business to hire an information technology consultant than for a huge corporation, it is as crucial.

