Recently, many lawsuits have targeted SMBs on behalf of consumers with disabilities who are unable to fully access their websites.

In fact, small businesses have found themselves sued at an unprecedented rate in the last several years. And this often happened over websites that were inaccessible. In the U.S., the number of federal website accessibility lawsuits reached 2.2K in 2018. That works out to a 177% increase over 2017.



You own a small to medium sized business (SMB). And remember some of your potential customers are people with disabilities.



Lawsuits sometimes turn out to be questionable or even unscrupulous in nature. And here the onus falls on lawyers who specialize in this type of lawsuit and not on people with disabilities. So it pays for SMBs to be aware of the compliance issues they may encounter.

