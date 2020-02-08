You must make sure that your website is accessible to handicapped individuals.
It turns out this is more than a social responsibility these days.
Ignore these requirements and face a possible lawsuit or at the least get a demand letter.
And don’t forget about the possible loss of business.
Here's how.
How to Make Your Website ADA Compliant - Small Business TrendsPosted by erikemanuelli under Legal
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on February 8, 2020 2:43 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 days ago
Regards
~ Phil
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin