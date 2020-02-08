17
Vote
2 Comment

How to Make Your Website ADA Compliant - Small Business Trends

How to Make Your Website ADA Compliant - Small Business Trends - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Legal
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on February 8, 2020 2:43 pm
You must make sure that your website is accessible to handicapped individuals.
It turns out this is more than a social responsibility these days.

Ignore these requirements and face a possible lawsuit or at the least get a demand letter.
And don’t forget about the possible loss of business.

Here's how.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Thanks, Erik for the importance and the seriousness of making our websites ADA Compliant. Ignoring this is really need to face a big lawsuit. Thanks for reminding us about this. Keep sharing,

Regards

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Phil: Did you that this tool is implemented on Small Business Trends site?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company