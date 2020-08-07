Consumers are now embracing online transactions more than ever.
Unfortunately for the disabled, the limited number of accessible e-commerce channels excludes them from participating in the global e-commerce boom.
E-commerce companies cannot ignore the importance of web accessibility. It is fundamentally the right and humane thing to do.
This article talks about legal cases, WCAG and ADA compliant and web accessibility solutions.
Make E-Commerce Accessible For Everyone? Today, It's Possible!
From https://www.forbes.com
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on August 7, 2020 10:33 am
