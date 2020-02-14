As of December 2019, accessiBe has fully scanned, analyzed and remediated tens of thousands of websites. Some of which are their clients (10,000 today) and others are websites they scan, analyze and remediate as part of training their AI.
All in all, they have just hit 10,000,000 analyzed pages, and it’s time to spread some knowledge and share the data!
We Analyzed 10,000,000 Pages and Here’s Where Most Fail with ADA and WCAG 2.1 CompliancePosted by erikemanuelli under Legal
From https://accessibe.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 14, 2020 8:15 am
2 days ago
this is indeed a great share as always. Good to know more about accessiBe and it's activities so far.
It's really great to know the scanned or analyzed results of tens of thousands of websites.
It's again amazing to know where their failure takes place.
Thanks for the shout out and there indepth analysis.
Keep sharing.
Regards
Philip