According to a study of more than 10 million web pages by web accessibility platform accessiBe, 98% of websites fail to fully pass the requirements for compliance. This has even led to the steady increase in web accessibility-related lawsuits against companies.



As such, these agencies are now the one feeling the pressure to address their clients’ needs. To achieve digital compliance, agencies must evaluate all the sites under their care and make the necessary modifications to ensure that these sites pass the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

