According to a study of more than 10 million web pages by web accessibility platform accessiBe, 98% of websites fail to fully pass the requirements for compliance. This has even led to the steady increase in web accessibility-related lawsuits against companies.
As such, these agencies are now the one feeling the pressure to address their clients’ needs. To achieve digital compliance, agencies must evaluate all the sites under their care and make the necessary modifications to ensure that these sites pass the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).
Web Accessibility: Why Digital Agencies Need to be ADA CompliantPosted by erikemanuelli under Legal
From https://www.techopedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on April 4, 2020 8:16 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments