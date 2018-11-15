20 Holiday Gift Baskets for the Business Owner on Your ListPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 15, 2018 11:37 am
Gift baskets are popular business gifts because they allow you to give a variety of items all in one unique package. Most holiday gift baskets come in some kind of theme, and many include food or drink items. But there’s actually a huge variety of options out there.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
8 hours ago