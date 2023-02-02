Creating out of office messages may seem like a tedious chore. But it's critically important to let customers, clients, partners and suppliers know that you won't be returning their calls for a few days or for an extended vacation. You can also tell all these people critical to your business's success who they can reach out to in your absence and anything else they might need to know while you're away. Here are some samples that can act as templates to your out of office messages in the future.

