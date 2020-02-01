Wondering how to connect to your customers, deliver great experiences, and rise above bigger competition? At Dreamforce 2019, we shared the power of Salesforce Customer 360, and how it can help businesses of all sizes exceed customer expectations. Here’s what it means for small businesses and how you can take advantage of it in cost-effective ways.
3 Reasons Salesforce Customer 360 Is a Game-Changer for SMBsPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on February 1, 2020 1:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments