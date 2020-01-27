16
Vote
0 Comment

4 Alternatives to Pivoting Your Small Business' Strategy

4 Alternatives to Pivoting Your Small Business\' Strategy - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on January 27, 2020 8:30 am
If your business struggles, you might see it as a sign you should pivot. Jack Dorsey wisely pivoted his podcast platform Odeo. Dorsey’s startup became Twitter — after suffocating in the shadow of iTunes as just another podcast platform.
But pivots don’t provide a surefire route to success. Before you tap the brakes and change direction, remember to count the costs.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company