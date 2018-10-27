17
Vote
1 Comment
There is more to self-employment that what you probably think. If you’re considering going self-employed, remember to incorporate these hidden and often forgotten-about costs to help you plan your finances.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 51 minutes ago

There are plenty of costs you have to cover as a self-employed. I wonder if we ever will have a public debate about this issue.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop