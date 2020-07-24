17
Due to the pandemic, many small business owners had to overcome webcam shyness because of the transition to remote work. This article shares a few tips that you can use to help fight your fears when it comes to having video calls.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 53 minutes ago

Ben: I will take these tips into account for a future episode of my podcast, Presentation (Skills) in Plain English, together with my co-host, Carina Ridenius.

All the Best,

Martin
