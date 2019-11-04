17
Vote
1 Comment

7 Quirky Catering Ideas for Corporate Events

7 Quirky Catering Ideas for Corporate Events - http://www.bizpenguin.com Avatar Posted by previsomedia under Management
From http://www.bizpenguin.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on November 4, 2019 7:54 am
Whether itâ€™s a creamy berry quinoa parfait or a mediterranean morning scramble washed down with an avo-shake, power breakfasts are all the rage. Long gone are the days when Del Trotter could classify as a young urban professional. The fictional Only Fools and Horses star referred to himself as a â€˜yuppieâ€™, indulging in a combination of Pina Colada, Castella cigars, and cooked full English breakfasts on a daily basis. If the wheeler dealer from Peckham were to try and fit in with the health-conscious business men and women of the 21st century he would struggle.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Ivan: I am getting hungry after reading this blog post! ;) Have you been at an afternoon tea event in your area?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company