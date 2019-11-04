Whether itâ€™s a creamy berry quinoa parfait or a mediterranean morning scramble washed down with an avo-shake, power breakfasts are all the rage. Long gone are the days when Del Trotter could classify as a young urban professional. The fictional Only Fools and Horses star referred to himself as a â€˜yuppieâ€™, indulging in a combination of Pina Colada, Castella cigars, and cooked full English breakfasts on a daily basis. If the wheeler dealer from Peckham were to try and fit in with the health-conscious business men and women of the 21st century he would struggle.

