With hundreds of examples in the gallery, Process Street knows how to build a business process management template. We understand that devising a successful BPM strategy requires both time and knowledge. And when it comes to knowledge, we love sharing it. That’s why we’ve created this page to help you understand what a BPM template is and how it can benefit your business. We’ll show you how you can take advantage of a process library. A process library is a great tool to neatly organize processes and keep them all in one place.

