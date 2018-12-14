28
Vote
1 Comment

Cold and Flu Prevention Tips for the Workplace

Cold and Flu Prevention Tips for the Workplace - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on December 14, 2018 2:14 pm
With the harsh winter weather starting to dig in its heel and given last year’s intense breakout of flu and colds, business owners of all industries and sizes would be wise to implement some cold and flu prevention strategies in the workplace.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I have a cold right now, sitting at my home office, so this post is a good reading in order to prevent this condition to occur next year... ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop