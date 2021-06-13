16
Vote
0 Comment

Essential Etiquette for Customer Success Communications

Essential Etiquette for Customer Success Communications - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by zolachupik under Management
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on June 13, 2021 2:54 pm
As a Customer Success Manager, you represent the customer’s interest and your goal is to help them get value from your product. In many ways, they are the link between the user and the company, and that link grows stronger the more acquainted with the product the customer becomes.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company