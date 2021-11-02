We are currently in the midst of a historic change in the leadership world. Traditional command and control, top/down leadership paradigms with their hierarchical organizational designs are becoming outdated so quickly they are now liabilities.
Today’s highly disruptive socio-economic, technological and cultural changes coupled with the five most independent, sophisticated, and demanding generations in the history of the workforce have combined to force unprecedented changes in current leadership mindsets, models, and methods.
Five Aspects Of Conscious Leadership In ActionPosted by Inspiretothrive under Management
From https://www.forbes.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on November 2, 2021 10:34 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments