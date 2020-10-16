Most of them they say the reason is their employers. It becomes very difficult to give the job your best shot if the environment is not suitable.



It is a task to drag yourself every day to a work place you don`t like. Neither is it easy to find a new job nor is it a good career move to switch jobs frequently.



Initially, it is not so difficult to ignore or avoid these unfavorable situations, but being in that rut constantly starts ranking on your nerves and it become impossible to work, bad for your peace of mind and detrimental to your health too.



