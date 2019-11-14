17
Vote
1 Comment

How To Negotiate A Better Deal For Your Business

How To Negotiate A Better Deal For Your Business - https://www.noobpreneur.com Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Management
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on November 14, 2019 10:22 am
Businesses have to undertake several negotiations on an everyday basis. Each deal requires some level of skill in negotiating. As a businessman, if you are not good at negotiation skills, then this can be an issue.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ivan: As a former purchaser, this post is like music to my ears! ;)

What kind of deal have negotiated recently?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company