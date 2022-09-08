21
“Project management is a cute way to get started, but serious businesses are committed to process excellence.” Vinay Patankar, CEO and Co-Founder of Process Street. I know, that’s a pretty controversial way to start this post, but so is the debate between process vs. project. You’re either Team Process or Team Project. We’re Process […]


