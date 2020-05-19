Doesn’t a thick skin mean you are tough to the core? No it doesn’t. It means that you believe in yourself. When you do that you can withstand other’s criticism. At the same time, your self-confidence allows you to show sincere respect for others and diverse views.
Professional People Skills Secret: Use Thick Skin & Warm HeartPosted by amabaie under Management
From https://katenasser.com 2 days ago
