Project Management Crisis happens often in any business, but to handle it to fix the things in a proper way needs more tactics and intelligence. Projects fail, you can’t avoid it forever you can only try to prevent it from happening often when you are facing a project management crisis stay calm and follow these steps brought out in this infographic, by Wrike web-based collaboration tools
I have studied international project coordination, and thanks to the studies, I have drawn the conclusion that the crisis could be prevented, if you plan accordingly, and do follow-up session during the process of the project. Have you read Dr. Goldratt's book, Critical Chain?
