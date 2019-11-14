18
Project Management Crisis happens often in any business, but to handle it to fix the things in a proper way needs more tactics and intelligence. Projects fail, you can’t avoid it forever you can only try to prevent it from happening often when you are facing a project management crisis stay calm and follow these steps brought out in this infographic, by Wrike web-based collaboration tools



Comments


Written by pvariel
34 minutes ago

Hi Martin, Yes, I fully agree with you on the Cuppa theory! Yes, I always start with one! LOL

Thanks, Martin for sharing your experience in relation to this, yes the crisis can be prevented if we plan well.

Keep sharing.

I hope you will drop this feedback on the original post.

I appreciate.

Have a good day.

Best

~Phil
Written by lyceum
7 minutes ago

Phil: I am glad to hear that you start the day with a cuppa! Which is your favorite tea?

I have now posted my comment on your original post.

Have good one!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Phil: First, you have a cuppa and reflect on the situation. The S.T.O.P rule according to preppers: Sit down, Think through the situation, Organize and check out your surroundings (Orientation), and Plan the next step and your near future.

I have studied international project coordination, and thanks to the studies, I have drawn the conclusion that the crisis could be prevented, if you plan accordingly, and do follow-up session during the process of the project. Have you read Dr. Goldratt's book, Critical Chain?

All the Best,

Martin
SEO Company