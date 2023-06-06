Project workflow management requires a ton of documentation. From establishing the desired result and project goals, to determining an accurate deadline, it’s important work. And if you don’t do it right, it costs your business in time and money. But you’re not just gambling with your business’s time and money. You’ve also got to consider your most important asset – your employees. Inefficient project workflow management will have a negative impact on your employee morale. This is certainly something you don’t want to potentially flush down the drain. So, how can you get project management right? DOCUMENTATION. Breaking down your project with workflow documentation will help you get the bigger picture of your project and all variables involved in its completion. We love finding how work can be compartmentalized into a workflow for a streamlined experience, and we’re going to show you how you can do that with your project management.

